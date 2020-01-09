  • search
    Delhi: Woman bites IPS officer Ingit Pratap Singh's thumb during JNU students' protest

    New Delhi, Jan 09: An IPS officer's thumb was bitten by a woman protester when he was pushing back agitators, who were trying to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan here on Thursday, police sources said.

    The protesters had gathered after a call was given by JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh to march towards President's House to demand the removal of University's Vice Chancellor, M Jagadesh Kumar.

    Ingit Pratap Singh, a 2011 batch officer, who is currently posted as the additional deputy commissioner of southwest district, was injured in the attack.

    According to sources, Singh was trying to pull a male protester when the woman, in a bid to shield her friend, bit Singh's left thumb.

