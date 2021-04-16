Delhi weekend curfew: How to apply for e-pass online if you fall in exempt categories

Ambedkar Jayanti 2021: Popular quotes that continue to inspire us

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 16: The Delhi government had announced a seven-hour night curfew including a weekend curfew and the closure of malls, gymnasiums, spas and auditoriums, in a bid to break the chain of the COVID-19 infection in the national capital.

The decision was taken after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the city.

The DDMA order for curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be in force till April 30. However, people of certain professions have been exempted from the curfew.

The city government also said essential services and weddings will not be affected by the weekend curfew and passes will be provided to those attending weddings.

Here's how you can apply for an e-pass online:

How to get e-pass?

Eligible users can apply for the night curfew e-pass by visiting the website of Delhi government's official e-pass website: https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/init/.

You will need to select the language in which you would like to proceed. English and Hindi are the two available languages.

Now, from the drop-down menu, select 'e-pass for travel during night-curfew (10 PM-5 AM)'

Fill in the details like your phone number, name, your district, and address or place of engagement and click on Submit

Once completed, you will get the e-pass Reference Number using which you will be able to check whether you have got the e-pass or not.

You also need to fill in the details for the period of time you need to get an e-pass

How to check e-pass status for Delhi night curfew?

Head over to https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/init/.

Choose the language.

Now enter the 7 character ePass ID to check status

Enter the 'Check status' option.

Click on submit

Who can get e-Pass for Delhi night curfew?

As per the order by the Delhi Government, those who are engaged in providing essential services like groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, and medicine, but do not have a Government ID can avail for e-pass.

If your work requires travel in the night (from 10PM - 5AM)

Apart from them, private doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff can also travel during curfew hours by showing a valid ID card.

Passengers traveling to and from the airport, railway stations, and bus stands will also be allowed to travel after they produce valid tickets. Pregnant women and patients going for treatment can travel between 10pm to 5am. Banks, insurance offices, ATMs, petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum, and gas retail and storage outlets will remain open during the restricted hours.