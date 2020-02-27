Delhi violence: Several WhatsApp groups, 'outsiders' under scanner

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Feb 27: In the wake of the violent clashes in northeast Delhi several WhatsApp groups and role of people from outside Delhi is under the scanner in connection with the incidents.

According to reports, the Delhi Police has registered 18 FIRs and 106 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in North-East Delhi so far.

The violence erupted since Sunday evening and the national capital boiled up more on Monday morning.

According to the news agency ANI, phones that have been seized revealed that proper mobilization was being done. Chats include for stones to be brought at Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh and Kardampuri. Moreover, hate speeches, rumor-mongering and plan for attacks were discussed.

The police have found outsiders from neighboring state Uttar Pradesh apart from the locals, who came in numbers and participated in the violence.

The borders were sealed on Tuesday evening, as per reports.

Sharing details regarding the use of weapons, sources informed that rounds were exchanged on Monday and Tuesday, as per news agency ANI.

Reportedly, not only police came under attack from heavy stone-pelting, but protestors also used country-made revolvers in several places.

At least 32 people, including a police head constable, and an IB Security Assistant have died, while around 200 people have sustained injuries in the violence that raged for three days in North-East Delhi.

Several properties worth crores of rupees have been damaged in the arson. Houses and vehicles were also set on fire.