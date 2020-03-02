  • search
    Delhi violence: Muslim BJP leader’s house set ablaze by the mob

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 02: A Muslim BJP leader said his and some of his relatives' houses were burnt down by rampaging mobs during the communal violence in northeast Delhi.

    Akhtar Raza, the district vice president of BJP's minority cell told PTI that on February 25, a crowd had gathered in his neighbourhood in Bhagirath Vihar in the evening and within a couple of hours mayhem ensued.

    Delhi violence: Muslim BJP leader’s house set ablaze by the mob
    Representational Image

    "The crowd raised religious slogans and began setting houses on fire. There are 19 houses belonging to Muslims in the area including mine and three of my relatives... all were burnt down," he said.

    Situation under control, say cops after social media posts fuel rumours of violence in West Delhi

    Raza alleged most of the rioters were outsiders. As he along with 12 of his family members were fleeing their burning home, they were pelted with stones by the mob, he alleged.

    "I sought the help of police but was told that the force was short-staffed. I did not receive any phone call or relief from the party but I have been assured of justice," he said.

    Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 9:24 [IST]
