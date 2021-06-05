Light rain, drizzle likely over isolated areas in Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 05: Unlocking the national capital, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that the Delhi metro will operate with 50% capacity, while markets and malls will be open on an odd-even basis.

Private offices will be allowed to function with 50% staff. Group A staff of government offices will be allowed to function with 100% and group B with 50% staff, Kejriwal added.

Arvind Kejriwal announces Delhi Unlock: All you need to know

Essential item shops and chemists can open on all days.

Malls and shopping centres will open on an odd-even basis.

All private offices can open at a limit of 50 per cent employees only. However, we urge all those who can work from home to continue to do so.

For public sector offices, Category A employees can work on all days, but all categories under them can only work to 50 per cent capacity. This needs to be followed strictly.

Delhi metro will also run at a 50% capacity.

As and when the situation keeps improving, more relaxations will be announced. This is what is being done currently.

As for the third wave, we are preparing well to ensure that we are not caught unawares if and when there is a third wave. We are also making provisions for children and are setting up a panel for it as well as a task force to track a possible third wave.

We faced a severe shortage of oxygen and hence we in the Delhi government are increasing the oxygen infrastructure in the national capital. We are also procuring oxygen tankers since we did not have any of our own earlier. We are buying 25 such tankers.