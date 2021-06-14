Delhi Unlock 3.0 Guidelines: What is open, What is not; Check details

Delhi hospital bars nurses from speaking in Malayalam, revokes after uproar

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 14: As COVID-19 graph continued to show a declining trend, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced a few relaxations.

The AAP government has unlocked the national capital in a graded manner since June 1. CM announced Unlock 1 under which he permitted construction activities and factories to resume, keeping in mind the condition of labourers and migrant workers.

Under the phased unlock process, Kejriwal allowed all activities, including reopening of restaurants with 50 per cent capacity and one weekly market per municipal zones. Let us take a look at what's allowed and what is not allowed from June 14.

Will religious places remain open?

Yes, religious places can open but no visitors will be allowed.

Will markets, malls be allowed?

Yes, as per new guidelines, weekly market allowed but only 1 market per zone. All shops allowed to open in malls for one week on a trial basis. If cases spike, this order will be curtailed. The odd-even system ends in Delhi markets and malls.

Delhi metro allowed to operate?

Yes, Delhi Metro services will continue with 50 per cent seating capacity only as per guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Will autos and taxis ply?

Yes, autos, e-rickshaws, or taxis, are allowed to ply but not more than 2 passengers are allowed to ensure social distancing.

Will govt offices be open?

Yes, there will be 100% attendance of group A officers and 50% for the rest.

Will private offices be open?

Yes, private offices will run on 50% capacity from 9 am to 5 pm. However, Work from Home is encouraged.

Will hotels and restaurants remain open?

Yes, hotels, restaurants will be allowed to open at 50% seating capacity for one week.

Will sport activities be allowed?

No, Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious festival gatherings will be prohibited.

Will cinema halls, shopping malls, sports complexes, swimming pools be functional?

No. Swimming pools, stadiums, sports complexes, cinema theaters, multiplexes will remain closed.

Will schools and colleges be open?

No, Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes will remain closed.

Will Bars, Spas, gyms, yoga institutes be open?

No, bars, gyms, spas, barber shops, saloons, beauty parlours and any shop pertaining to entertainment/ amusement serviceswill remain closed.

Will parks be open?

No, Public parks and gardens will remain closed.

How many people are allowed at weddings?

Weddings will be not allowed in public places like banquet halls or hotels. It will be allowed at homes with not more than 20 people.

How many people are allowed at funerals?

Only 20 people will be allowed at funerals.

Will grocery, fruits, vegetables and meat shops remain open?

Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, and animal fodder shall be allowed to function.

Will e-commerce operations be allowed?

All facilities in the supply chain of essential goods, whether involved in manufacturing, wholesale or retail of such goods through stores, or e-commerce companies shall be allowed to operate adhering to National Directives for Covid-19 management. Movement of all types of goods including empty goods vehicles will be allowed.

What about health services?

All health Services, including hospitals, nursing homes, AYUSH and veterinary hospitals, to remain functional.

Story first published: Monday, June 14, 2021, 1:52 [IST]