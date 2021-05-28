Delhi to unlock from Monday; Factories, construction activities allowed

New Delhi, May 28: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday the process of unlock will start from May 31 in a phased manner as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to decline.

Addressing a press conference Kejriwal said, Positivity rate has come down to 1.5% & around 1,100 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Delhi.

"This lockdown will last till Monday, 5am. We will begin the unlocking process. Construction activities & factories will be reopened from Monday keeping the daily wage workers in mind," he added.

