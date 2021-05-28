YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone yass
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi to unlock from Monday; Factories, construction activities allowed

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 28: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday the process of unlock will start from May 31 in a phased manner as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to decline.

    Arvind Kejriwal
    Arvind Kejriwal

    Addressing a press conference Kejriwal said, Positivity rate has come down to 1.5% & around 1,100 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Delhi.

    "This lockdown will last till Monday, 5am. We will begin the unlocking process. Construction activities & factories will be reopened from Monday keeping the daily wage workers in mind," he added.

    More DELHI News  

    Read more about:

    delhi coronavirus arvind kejriwal

    Story first published: Friday, May 28, 2021, 13:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 28, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X