Delhi surpasses New York, London in terms of CCTV cameras installed per sq. mile

By Munesh Krishna C M

New Delhi, Aug 28: In a milestone achievement, Delhi has surpassed mega cities like New York, London and Shanghai behind in terms of most number of CCTV cameras installed per square mile.

A report released by the Forbes India stated that Delhi ranks first among the world class cities like New York London and Shanghai with the most number of CCTV's installed. It also revealed that the India's capital city Delhi installed highest number of 1826 CCTV's in public places.

The most familiar City London ranks second with 1138 cameras Chennai ranks third among the leading cities which installed 609 cameras in the public places.

After the analysis released by Forbes India Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his delight the number of cctv is installed and wrote in Twitter that he" feel proud to say a Delhi recorded as number one city with most number of cctv taking a lead of of the many cities in international arena.

He also complimented the Delhi government officials and the engineers who worked on the project to achieve peak in a short time.

After the implementation of a CCTV's across a country which has reduce the crime of the cities was welcomed by the public across the country and enabled to help the police in to investigation on various cases.

Story first published: Saturday, August 28, 2021, 11:53 [IST]