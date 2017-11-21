Delhi: Shootout near Dwarka metro station, 5 arrested

Five people were arrested on Tuesday after a joint team of Delhi and Punjab police engaged in a shootout with a suspected gang at a house near Dwarka Metro in Delhi.

No injuries have been reported so far in the shootout. Police have recovered 12 pistols and 100 bullets from the spot. Nearly 30 rounds of shots were fired.

A Punjab police team from Mohali and Delhi police conducted a joint raid at a property near a metro station in Dwarka Mor area to nab a criminal.

#Visuals from #Delhi: 5 people apprehended in a shootout with Delhi and Punjab police at Dwarka Mor Metro Pillar 768, no injuries reported. 12 pistols and 100 bullets recovered. pic.twitter.com/svB8dOaBbq — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2017

the suspects were hiding on the second floor of a building, which has offices on the ground floor and flats on the upper floors.

Though five people have been caught, the police are still combing the area to look for one or more men who might have escaped.

Sources in the police were quoted by the report as saying that since then, criminal gangs from Mewat (Haryana) and the surrounding areas have become active in Delhi, especially in the southern and outer areas of the city.

Earlier this month, a 38-year-old gangster who was on the radar of the police forces of several states including Uttar Pradesh and Delhi - was arrested following a brief shootout in Delhi.

OneIndia News