Delhi: Schools for Class 5 students to open on Monday

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 25: Schools in Delhi for Class 5 will open from Monday December 27, the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region said. The commission, it may be recalled had allowed the phased opening of educational institutions. For Class 6 and above, schools were allowed to reopen on December 18.

"Taking into consideration the submissions made and in light of improvement of Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi from 'Severe' to 'Very Poor' category, the Commission via its Direction No. 50 today directed the State Governments of NCR and GNCTD allowed re-opening of schools and educational institutions in a phased manner," a statement by the commission last week read.

"State Governments of NCR and GNCTD may take decision for resumption of physical classes, for students up to V standard, only w.e.f. 27th December, 2O21, duly considering the Air Quality Index IAQII and the winter vacation scheme," the commission also said.

"State governments of NCR and GNCTD have been advised to take immediate decision for resumption of physical classes in schools (standard VI onwards), colleges, educational institutions, skill development & training institutes, other training institutes and libraries," the commission said about other classes.

The closing of schools was mandated owing to very poor quality of air in Delhi. According the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data, Delhi's air quality on Saturday is very poor.

Story first published: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 11:57 [IST]