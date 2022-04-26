Delhi’s daily positivity rate at 6.42%: Will a curfew be imposed?

New Delhi, Apr 26: With Delhi reporting over 1,000 cases on Monday for the fourth consecutive day, several restrictions are likely to return. The national capital also witnessed a surge in the daily case positivity rate which stood at 4.48 per cent on Sunday. Now it has risen to 6.42 percent.

The active cases in Delhi stands at 4,168 which is the highest since February 12. With the cases rising, the Delhi government is likely to impose curfew in the capital again. The rules state that if the daily positivity rate remains above 5 per cent for 3 to 5 days, then the government can impose a curfew.

While the experts feel that some restrictions should be in place, the government is of the opposite view as the hospitalisations are very less.

In Delhi the hospitalisation rate is just at 2 to 3 per cent. On Friday the government reversed its earlier order on wearing of masks. It directed the authorities to impose a fine of Rs 500 for those wearing masks in public places. The fine would not apply to people travelling together in private four wheelers, the government said.

Due to a decline in daily case, the government had on April 12 lifted the fine for those not wearing masks.

Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 10:36 [IST]