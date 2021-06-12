Delhi’s corridors of power abuzz with Cabinet rejig talk

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 12: With the power corridors of Delhi abuzz with a chance of a Cabinet reshuffle at the Centre, sources say that the process is likely to begin in the third week of June.

There have been several meetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president, J P Nadda and the leaders are understood to have discussed the Cabinet reshuffle.

The BJP is likely to accommodate some of the NDA leaders into the government, which would also include the Apna Dal from Uttar Pradesh. Some of the new entrants are likely to be Anupriya Patel, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sarbananda Sonowal. The BJP is also likely to accommodate leaders from the Janata Dal (United).

Cabinet reshuffle on the cards? PM Modi meets Amit Shah, BJP chief amid buzz

Sources say that there would be a rejig among the existing ministers. Some of the ministers have multiple portfolios and they are likely to be relieved of some of them. The plan of the party is to expand its presence in several states and is likely to induct leaders from Andhra Pradesh too. More leaders from Madhya Pradesh are likely to be added as well. This would be the first reshuffle since the BJP led NDA came returned to power in 2019.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, June 12, 2021, 15:50 [IST]