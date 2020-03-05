Delhi riots: Death toll rises to 53

Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 05: The death toll due to the violence in northeast Delhi last week rose to 53 on Thursday. Forty four deaths have been reported from the GTB hospital, five from RML hospital, three from LNJP hospital and one from Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said that it has registered over 600 cases in connection with last week's riots in northeast Delhi.

Out of 654 cases registered, 47 were related to the Arms Act, it said in a statement.

In total, 1,820 people have been either detained or arrested so far in connection with the communal violence, the police said.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi court dismissed a plea by suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain seeking to surrender before it in connection with alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma, after which the police arrested him.

Hussain has been booked in the murder case of the IB staffer in northeast Delhi amid violence over the new citizenship law last week.

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had then suspended him for his alleged involvement in the violence.