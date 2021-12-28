YouTube
    Delhi reports 496 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate jumps to 0.89%

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 28: Delhi on Tuesday reported 496 new Covid-19 cases, while one person succumbed to the viral disease during the same period, according to state health ministry data.

    Representational Image

    Schools, colleges and training and coaching institutions in the national capital will remain closed as the DDMA has declared a "yellow alert" amid a spike in COVID-19 cases following the emergence of the virus' Omicron variant.

    The Metro, restaurants and bars will operate 50 per cent capacity. Cinema halls, spas, gyms will remain shut. Malls and shops will operate on an odd-even basis. Multiplexes, banquet halls, auditoriums and sports complexes will be closed with immediate effect, Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal said.

    The night curfew will remain in place between 10 pm and 5 am.

    delhi coronavirus

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 19:58 [IST]
