Delhi reports 1,656 new Covid cases, positivity at 5.39%

New Delhi, May 06: Delhi logged 1,656 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the infection on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 5.39 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

A total of 30,709 tests for the detection of coronavirus were conducted in the city a day before, it stated.

With the new cases, the national capital's overall COVID-19 infection tally rose to 18,91,425, while the death count stood at 26,177, the data showed.

The national capital had recorded 1,365 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the infection on Thursday, while the positivity rate had stood at 6.35 per cent.

Delhi had reported 1,354 cases with a positivity rate of 7.64 per cent and one fatality due to the disease on Wednesday. On Tuesday, it had reported 1,414 cases with a positivity rate of 5.97 per cent and one death due to the disease.

There are 6,096 active cases in the national capital, up from 5,746 the previous day. The number of containment zones has risen to 1,597 from 1,473 on Thursday, according to the latest health bulletin.

Story first published: Friday, May 6, 2022, 21:50 [IST]