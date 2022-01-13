YouTube
    Delhi records max temperature of 18.1 degrees Celsius

    New Delhi, Jan 13: Delhi's minimum temperature increased marginally on Wednesday due to partly cloudy sky and settled at 8.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, PTI reported.

    Shallow fog was recorded at some places in the city.

    According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 18.1 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

    Over the last three days, Delhi has seen a sharp decline in the minimum temperature due to cold northwesterly winds which commenced after the withdrawal of a western disturbance.

    The minimum temperature had increased up to 15.2 degrees Celsius on January 8 due to cloudy weather last week. It came down to 6.5 degrees Celsius by Tuesday.

    Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, warming the ground.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 9:13 [IST]
