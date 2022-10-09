YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Delhi records heavy rainfall on Saturday, triggers meme fest

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 09: Delhi on Saturday registered heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging in several parts of the national capital.

    The reported rains in Delhi amount to 74.3mm, 87.2mm and 85.2mm at SFD, Lodhi Road and Ayaynagar respectively. Also, Delhi ridge and Palam reported 60 and 64mm respectively, ANI reported.

    Delhi records heavy rainfall on Saturday, triggers meme fest
    Water-logging at the Gazipur Fruit and Vegetable Market due to incessant rains, in New Delhi.PTI Photo

    However, the weather-monitoring agency has clarified that the rainfall recorded yesterday is not record-breaking for the month of October in terms of daily 24 hours rain amount.

    On the other hand, the IMD on Saturday said all 12 stations in the national capital received moderate rainfall today and it is likely to reduce from Monday. Nonetheless, not warning alert has been issued for Delhi.

    Gurugram air finally 'good' due to unexpected rains and windGurugram air finally 'good' due to unexpected rains and wind

    "As per latest analysis, rainfall activity is occurring over north India due to interaction between western disturbance which is at the middle and upper troposphere and at the lower level there is a because its cyclonic circulation over the Gujarat region and from there the moisture because the wind is coming towards the Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR region and East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh. If we see the rainfall activity till 8:50 am in the morning, heavy to heavy rainfall occurred mainly over the UP and MP, Gujarat and Konkan region," the statement from the agency said.

    However, the heavy rainfall lead to waterlogging in several areas including Anand Vihar, Wazirabad, the road stretch between INA and AIIMS, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Kirari and Rohtak Road, according to a report in NDTV.

    It also lead to meme fest as people mocked the current situation in hilarious way.

    Comments

    More WEATHER News  

    Read more about:

    weather india meteorological department heavy rains

    Story first published: Sunday, October 9, 2022, 11:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 9, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X