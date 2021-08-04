Delhi rape case: Congress demands fast-track probe and capital punishment for culprits

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Aug 04: The Congress on Wednesday demanded a fast-track probe into the alleged sexual assault and killing of a nine-year-old Dalit girl in Delhi cantonment area and death penalty for the culprits.

Apart from demanding immediate financial help to the kin of the victim, the party also sought a probe into the role of the Delhi Police while alleging that it tried to exert pressure on the girl's family to ask for an investigation into the death.

In the morning, Rahul Gandhi met the family of the girl and assured them of all help and support. The former congress chief said that he is with them on the path to justice and "will not back down even an inch".

After abrogation of Article 370, Rahul Gandhi to visit Srinagar on August 9

He said the family is demanding nothing but justice and is saying that they are not getting it and need all the assistance in this. "I told them that Rahul Gandhi is standing with them till they get justice and will not back down even an inch," he told reporters.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has launched an inquiry into the incident that took place in Old Nangal area in southwest Delhi and summoned the city police after the girl's parents alleged that she was raped and her body was forcibly cremated by a crematorium priest who had falsely claimed that she was electrocuted.

Hundreds of locals, including the victim's parents, have been staging a protest near the site of the incident in Old Nangal area, demanding capital punishment for the accused. Police had on Monday said that based on the statement of the victim's mother, rape charges have been added in the FIR.

Viral: HDFC job ad says '2021 Batch students not eligible’, Bank issues clarification

Four people, including the priest, have been arrested. The Congress' in-charge for Delhi affairs Shaktisinh Gohil and its Delhi unit chief Anil Chaudhary said at a joint press conference that their party would continue to fight for the family of the victim till they get justice.

Gohil said the Delhi Police comes under the direct purview of the Central government and questioned the "silence" of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the issue.

Chaudhary demanded the setting up of an SC/ST Commission in Delhi to help prevent such incidents where members of the Dalit community, especially women are denied justice.

"We demand that there should be a fast-track probe and justice be provided to this affected family. The family and we demand that the culprits should get death penalty as soon as possible to help save the lives of other girls in Delhi," he told reporters.

"We also demand that financial help be given to the family like that provided to other rape victims in Delhi in the past. We also demand that an SC/ST Commission be constituted in the Delhi also, after reports of this family being held captive and pressure being exerted by the police on them," he also said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 16:58 [IST]