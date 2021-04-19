YouTube
    Delhi prepones summer breaks, schools to remain shut till June 9

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 19: The Delhi government on Monday advanced the summer vacation in all schools in the national capital in view of the COVID-19 situation. The vacation which was scheduled from May 11 to June 3 has now been rescheduled from April 20 to June 9.

    Representational Image
    "In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, the summer vacation has now been rescheduled and will be observed from April 24 (tomorrow) to June 9," the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in an official order.

    Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26 which he said was necessary to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the city''s health system was stretched to its limit.

    Delhi has been reporting around 25,000 COVID-19 cases daily in the past few days.

    Story first published: Monday, April 19, 2021, 21:16 [IST]
    X