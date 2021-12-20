Delhi prepared for Omicron, home isolation will be focus: Arvind Kejriwal

Omicron: Schools in Gujarat won’t shut as of now

New Delhi, Dec 20: Delhi government is ready to tackle the Omicron variant of COVID, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, advising people not to panic.

Though the variant was said to spread faster than the previous ones, its symptoms were mild, Kejriwal said.

"No need to panic in view of Omicron threat, we have adequate arrangements at hospitals if there is any spread of new Covid variant," Kejriwal said.

"We will strengthen home isolation system as most new Covid cases will not require hospitalisation," he added.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal appealed to Centre to allow administration of Covid vaccine booster dose in Delhi."

Meanwhile, two more cases of Omicron variant of Covid have been detected in Delhi, taking the total number of people testing positive for the latest variant of the coronavirus here to 24.

Out of these 24 patients, 12 have been discharged, they said. "Two more cases of Omicron have been detected in Delhi. Their samples sent for genome sequencing earlier have come out positive.

One has come from UK, while the other from Ghana, aged 47 and 22 respectively. Most of the patients admitted are asymptomatic.