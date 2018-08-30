  • search

Delhi: Power bank explodes at IGI after woman throws it on wall in anger

    New Delhi, Aug 30: Angred at being asked by security personnel to remove a power bank from her check-in baggage, a Delhi woman threw the device on the wall which caused it to explode at the IGI airport, said reports.

    File photo of Delhis IGI airport
    File photo of Delhi's IGI airport

    The woman, Malvika Tiwari, was arrested by the police and later left on bail after booking her under section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of the IPC.

    The sparks and the smoke emitted by the power bank sent the security personnel into a tizzy as they mistook it for a grenade, an HT report said.

    Civil Aviation Security rules do not allow a passenger to carry power bank in check-in bagage, but it can be carried in the hand baggage. When the security personnel asked the woman to take it out of her check-in baggage and keep it in handbag, she got angry and hurled it at a wall.

    "The impact caused the device to burst," a CISF officer said, as per a HT report.

    Malavika Tiwari, a resident of Defence Colony, had arrived at the domestic terminal to board a SpiceJet flight to Dharamshala.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 30, 2018, 15:10 [IST]
