Delhi: Positivity rate declining in several areas, lowest in North East district

India

New Delhi, May 17: The positivity rate in Delhi during the second coronavirus wave that show southeast, southwest, west and central districts were worst hit and now showing a remarkable recovery.

According to official figures, the positivity rate in southeast Delhi was as high as 58.96 per cent on April 26 and it came down to 13.28 per cent on May 15. The health bulletin of Delhi government on April 26 recorded 20,201 positive cases with positivity rate of 35.02 per cent.

The number of cases and positivity rate in Delhi came down to 6,430 and 11.32 per cent respectively on May 15. The positivity rate in southwest district was 40.05 per cent, 37.83 per cent in west, and 35.24 per cent in central districts on April 26. North east district had lowest 15.32 per cent positivity rate on April 26, data showed.

The positivity rate in 10 of the 11 districts in Delhi declined below 15 per cent, except southwest Delhi where it was 21.06 per cent, on May 15. Northeast Delhi registered lowest positivity rate of 5.57 per cent, whereas it was below 10 per cent in central, Shahdara and south districts, data showed.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 7:11 [IST]