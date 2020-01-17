Delhi polls: BJP releases list of 57 candidates, Kapil Mishra to contest from Model town

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 17: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday announced names of 57 candidates out of 70 for the February 8 Assembly polls. With elections due in Delhi, BJP is under a lot of pressure and would be fighting the upcoming polls on both local and national issues.

According to the list, Kapil Mishra will contest from Model Town, Vijender Gupta will contest from Rohini while Rekha Gupta will contest from Shalimar Bagh.

Meanwhile, Shikha Rai will contest from Greater Kailash; Neelkamal Khatri from Narela; Vikram Bidhuri from Tughlakabad; Surendra Singh Bittu from Teemarpur; Suman Kumar Gupta from Chandni Chowk; Ashish Sood from Janakpuri; and Ravi Negi from Patparganj.

Ravi Negi will face Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in Patparganj.

The party, however, did not name its candidate against AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday with Tiwari saying the candidate from New Delhi seat will be announced soon.

Tiwari joined by senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar at the press conference announced the party candidates whose names were finalised at its central election committee meeting on Thursday night. The ruling AAP has announced all its 70 candidates.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly promises to be a triangular contest with the AAP hoping to retain power on the plank of development and the BJP and the Congress determined to put up a spirited challenge.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party had named candidates for all 70 seats in the national capital on Wednesday.