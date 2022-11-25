YouTube
    Delhi Police oppose Umar Khalid's interim bail plea, warn of unrest

    New Delhi, Nov 25: Opposing strongly the interim bail plea of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid, the city police on Friday filed a reply in a court, warning his release will likely cause ''unrest in society''.

    Khalid has moved an application before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat seeking interim bail for two weeks for his sister's marriage. The court had asked the Delhi Police to file its reply to the application.

    Delhi Police oppose Umar Khalids interim bail plea, warn of unrest
    Umar Khalid

    In its response filed by L M Negi, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) special cell, the Delhi Police said the facts pertaining to the wedding of Khalid's sister on December 28 have been verified. "However, despite the verification of the fact of solemnisation of marriage, the interim bail of the applicant is strongly opposed as he is facing very serious charges under UAPA and his regular bail application has been dismissed by this court and appeal thereof was dismissed by a division bench of the Delhi High Court," the reply said.

    It said, as Khalid's mother was running a boutique and his father was heading a political party named the 'Welfare Party of India', they were capable of making the arrangements for the wedding. "The release of the applicant is further opposed as he is very likely to spread misinformation by use of social media during his interim bail period which cannot be prevented and is likely to cause unrest in society and he may also influence witnesses," the Delhi police's reply said.

    The court has posted the matter for further proceedings on November 29. Khalid was booked under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly masterminding the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

    Widespread violence had erupted during the protests against CAA and NRC.

    Khalid, who was arrested by Delhi Police in the riots case in September 2020, was also involved in the JNU sedition row case.

    Story first published: Friday, November 25, 2022, 16:50 [IST]
    X