"Delhi Police leadership failed, shakeup in top brass likely"

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Nov 05: A disciplined force like police taking to streets in protest is a serious matter. Policemen uphold the law and order, and if such personnel resort to protest then it is extremely worrying. More so, as the protesting cops in question are from Delhi Police, the force that maintains law and order in the national capital. From providing security to the VIPs to top bureaucrats, from Parliament House to MP residences in Lutyen's Delhi, the cops of the national capital have their cut out.

The Centre seems to be unhappy over the manner in which the protest was held by Delhi Police personnel on Tuesday in violation of service conduct even though it is sympathetic to their grievances, officials said, as per a PTI report.

As the protests continued, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government wants an immediate solution to the police-lawyer standoff and termed the prevailing situation "unfortunate".

[Tis Hazari clash: Cops end protest, review petition to be filed in Delhi HC]

Lieutenant General Anil Baijal also reviewed the situation. "In the wake of the recent unfortunate incident, it is imperative to restore the trust between the two and also to ensure that justice is done impartially in the entire matter," said a statement from his office.

The Centre seems to be unhappy over the manner in which the protest was held by Delhi Police personnel on Tuesday in violation of service conduct even though it is sympathetic to their grievances, officials said.

The view emerging in the central government in the wake of police protests after the lawyers-police clash is that the Delhi Police leadership failed to live up to the occasion to control the situation, leading to adverse public perception, they said, adding a shakeup in the top brass of the force is expected soon.

"There may be genuine grievances of the police but they have to be raised through proper channel. We can't allow a disciplined force to develop a mob mentality," a senior official explained.

Since the police comes under essential services, the duty of such personnel is to render their service irrespective of the conditions. Police protect the law and hence they have the bigger onus, the official said, referring to similar protests staged in Uttar Pradesh by police in 1973, which were eventually curbed.

On the other hand, lawyers are officers of the court and have to maintain professional conduct and they too can't develop mob mentality, another official said, referring to the lawyers allegedly involved in violence at Tis Hazari court.

[Cops vs lawyers: We want justice echoes at Delhi police HQ; Advocates demand Protection Act]

There is a possibility of taking action against those who violated the law and rules on both sides -- lawyers and policemen, the official said. The officials in the central government hoped that tempers on both sides will cool down soon and the situation will become normal.

With PTI inputs