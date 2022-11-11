Delhi Police files two FIRs in JNU scuffle case

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Nov 11: A day after two groups of students indulged in a fight which reportedly left two students injured on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, Delhi Police filed two FIRs under various IPC sections on the complaints of two students at Vasant Kunj North Police Station.

The video of the scuffle that happened on Thursday has been circulating on social media in which some of the students could be seen carrying sticks.

Talking about the incident, Anagha Pradeep, JNUSU Councillor said to ANI, "We received a message last night of a ruckus at Narmada hostel and a student was badly thrashed. Before that, there was a brawl at Sutlej hostel. Security office was informed but neither they nor JNU admin took steps to ensure students' security."

Scuffle between two groups of students in JNU; 2 injured

She further added, "When we received a message in the afternoon that a stick-carrying & tube light-wielding mob is coming here in big cars, the JNUSU president informed the Delhi Police. JNU security has failed us time and again," ANI quoted her as saying.

About the incident, a senior police officer said that there was a fight between two male students over a personal issue, following which their friends joined in. During the fight, two students sustained minor injuries, reported PTI.

The police official also said, "We have not received any formal complaint yet in the matter. The fight was between two students and there is no political group involved. It is a matter of personal dispute between the duo."

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 11, 2022, 11:25 [IST]