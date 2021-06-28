YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi phase 5 unlock: What is allowed, what is not

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 28: Starting today more relaxations are set to come into place in Delhi. On Saturday, fresh guidelines were issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority as part of the phase 5 unlock.

    Last week, Delhi allowed shops to remain open through out the week. Markets were also permitted to operate with a partial work force as cases of COVID-19 started to dip in Delhi.

    Delhi phase 5 unlock: What is allowed, what is not

    Delhi was under a lockdown from April 19 to May 30 as the second wave hit the city. From May 31 onwards Delhi started to unlock in phases and permission was granted to factories within industrial areas to resume operations. On Sunday, Delhi reported just 89 new COVID-19 cases staying below the 100 mark for the second consecutive day.

    Here is a list of what is allowed and what is not allowed in Delhi from today:

    Can gymnasiums and yoga institutes operate in Delhi?

    Yes, at 50 per cent capacity

    Can marriage halls, banquet halls and hotels operate?

    Yes with just 50 people in attendance

    Will ceremonies be allowed?

    Yes, with just 50 guests

    What about bars and restaurants?

    They can operate with just 50 per cent seating capacity

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    new delhi lockdown

    Story first published: Monday, June 28, 2021, 8:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X