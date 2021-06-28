Delhi phase 5 unlock: What is allowed, what is not

In search for food, elephant, crashes through kitchen wall; Video goes viral

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 28: Starting today more relaxations are set to come into place in Delhi. On Saturday, fresh guidelines were issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority as part of the phase 5 unlock.

Last week, Delhi allowed shops to remain open through out the week. Markets were also permitted to operate with a partial work force as cases of COVID-19 started to dip in Delhi.

Delhi was under a lockdown from April 19 to May 30 as the second wave hit the city. From May 31 onwards Delhi started to unlock in phases and permission was granted to factories within industrial areas to resume operations. On Sunday, Delhi reported just 89 new COVID-19 cases staying below the 100 mark for the second consecutive day.

Here is a list of what is allowed and what is not allowed in Delhi from today:

Can gymnasiums and yoga institutes operate in Delhi?

Yes, at 50 per cent capacity

Can marriage halls, banquet halls and hotels operate?

Yes with just 50 people in attendance

Will ceremonies be allowed?

Yes, with just 50 guests

What about bars and restaurants?

They can operate with just 50 per cent seating capacity

Story first published: Monday, June 28, 2021, 8:39 [IST]