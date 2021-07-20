Delhi on high alert as Pak terror groups look to strike Delhi ahead of Independence Day

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 20: New Delhi has been put very high alert ahead of the 75th year of Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

The Intelligence Bureau has sounded an alert ahead of Independence Day and said that terror groups would look to strike in the national capital. Groups such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Khalistan groups would look to carry out terror strikes in Delhi, an IB official told OneIndia.

The alert comes at a time of the Parliament being in session. Of late, the security agencies have been dealing with the menace of drones. A recent attack on the Indian Air Force Base in Jammu was termed as one of its kind. IB officials also say that Pakistan based terror groups would look to launch attacks in the national capital ahead of Independence Day.

The newly appointed Delhi Police Commissioner, Balaji Srivastav had this month directed the force to focus their attention on anti-terror measures ahead of August 15. He had also directed the force to step up security at hotels, guest houses and also carry out verification of tenants and domestic helps.