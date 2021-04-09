Delhi night curfew: How to get e-Pass for travelling, check status, who can get it

New Delhi, Apr 09: Amid the Covid-19 resurgence across the nation, the Delhi government announced the night curfew from 10pm to 5 am, effective immediately, until April 30. Only essential services and emergency services are exempted from the curfew.

Howver, in case you have to travel from one place to another during the night, people will require a soft or hard copy of the e-pass to travel during curfew hours.

Here's how you can apply for an e-pass online:

How to get e-pass?

Eligible users can apply for the night curfew e-pass by visiting the website of Delhi government's official e-pass website: https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/init/.

You will need to select the language in which you would like to proceed. English and Hindi are the two available languages.

Now, from the drop-down menu, select 'e-pass for travel during night-curfew (10 PM-5 AM)'

Fill in the details like your phone number, name, your district, and address or place of engagement and click on Submit

Once completed, you will get the e-pass Reference Number using which you will be able to check whether you have got the e-pass or not.

You also need to fill in the details for the period of time you need to get an e-pass

How to check e-pass status for Delhi night curfew?

Head over to https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/init/.

Choose the language.

Now enter the 7 character ePass ID to check status

Enter the 'Check status' option.

Click on submit

Who can get e-Pass for Delhi night curfew?

As per the order by the Delhi Government, those who are engaged in providing essential services like groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, and medicine, but do not have a Government ID can avail for e-pass.

If your work requires travel in the night (from 10PM - 5AM)

Apart from them, private doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff can also travel during curfew hours by showing a valid ID card.

Passengers traveling to and from the airport, railway stations, and bus stands will also be allowed to travel after they produce valid tickets. Pregnant women and patients going for treatment can travel between 10pm to 5am. Banks, insurance offices, ATMs, petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum, and gas retail and storage outlets will remain open during the restricted hours.