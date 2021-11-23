Delhi minor rapes a woman, murders her before setting her private parts on fire

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 23: In yet another shocking incident, Delhi Police arrested a 17-year-old boy for allegedly raping and killing a woman in the Dwarka area. The incident occurred on November 15, as per news agency ANI.

"The accused informed the police that he raped her and out of fear of getting caught, he strangled her and set her private parts on fire to destroy evidence," the news agency quotes the police as saying.

The body of the victim was found in the drain near the garbage. The cops arrested the accused on November 17 on charges of murder. During the interrogation, he confessed that he murdered her and set her private parts on fire fearing that he might get caught.

A report on ANI claims that the special team is investigating the team shared the picture of the victim on different WhatsApp groups which reached the family of the deceased.

The cops questioned over 2,700 people and took CCTV footage to identify the accused behind the rape and murder of the woman. However, the post-mortem report is awaited.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 22:13 [IST]