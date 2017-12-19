Delhi Metro train breaks through boundary wall at Kalindi Kunj depot

An empty Delhi Metro train, running at low speed, on trial run broke through the boundary wall at the Kalindi Kunj depot in the national capital on Tuesday afternoon. No one was injured in the incident which took place around 3.40 pm today.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has attributed the incident to "human error and negligence", adding that a probe had been ordered into the matter.

The train was taken into the washing area but the brakes were not applied, this caused the train to roll on and hit the boundary wall.

"Person who took charge of train from the maintenance staff also did not check brake and proceeded with the train up to the washing plant built on a ramp. While stopping at the ramp, since the brakes were not available, the train rolled back causing this incident," ANI quoted DMRC as saying.

A committee of three officials has been constituted to probe the matter.

"Prima facie it appears, to be case of human error and negligence& appropriate action will be taken after the inquiry," the statement said.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot has sought a report on the incident and termed it as a "shocking lapse" in his tweet.

The incident took place in one of the driverless trains which the DMRC is planning to introduce shortly in the Delhi transport system. Although the trains are driverless, they will run with drivers for the first 2-3 years till the system stablises, a report quoted a DMRC official as saying.

