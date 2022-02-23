Registration for Covid-19 vaccine to be done through CO-WIN portal only, No app for beneficiaries yet: Govt

Come celebrate talent with us: An opportunity for Lucknowites to be the face of Josh Studios

Delhi Metro mobile app: Now get prior alert about destination station on phone

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 23: Riders of Delhi Metro, using its newly-revamped mobile application, can now get a prior alert notification when the next station on the route of the train journey is their destination, officials said.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's revamped website and mobile app were launched on Wednesday by DMRC chief Mangu Singh, who also said that the urban transporter is planning to integrate its digital platforms with "e-commerce in a big way" to allow commuters to get services in the course of their journey.

"In next 2-3 years, we think this is likely to go on a next level," he said. Earlier, after launching the new versions of the DMRC website and mobile app, he said, using the newly-upgraded website, anyone can get real-time information on their planned journey route, including as to whether if their is any snag or interruption on the route ahead, and will even suggest an alternative route. The upgraded website is "among the world's most feature-rich and advanced" interactive digital platforms on metro railway, the DMRC claimed.

Some of the features are only available on the website, and some only on the app, a senior official said.

The DMRC Mobile App also provides users with a function to find the nearest metro station from any location by simply switching on the GPS location on their mobile phones and using this feature on the app. They can also see the direction via Google Map to the station from the user's current GPS location, officials said.

Besides, passengers using the new app, while making their journey on the metro network will be alerted prior to reaching destination station via push notifications on mobile phone, they said. "So, let's see if a passenger boards a train at Rajiv Chowk and bound for Dwarka station. So, the passenger will get a notification after the train leaves the station, just preceding the destination station, and people can alerted beforehand," the official said.

The upgraded DMRC website also displays the service status of every line on a real m-time basis by showing appropriate colour codes and text to indicate normal or partial service (green for normal service, and amber for partial service). The passengers can view the reasons for any partial service on a line by checking the 'Line Updates' tab, the DMRC said in a statement.

Additionally in case of any station closure, it is shown with a different colour code and text to highlight the same (green for open and red for closed). The reason for the station restriction can be viewed on the 'Line Detail' Page under the 'Station Restriction/Special Information' tab.

While the earlier website was a combined one with both corporate and passenger information, this new website is primarily passenger-centric, where a link available on the homepage will lead the user to a separate corporate section, it said.

Also, for the first time, DMRC has also integrated its website and the mobile application which will ensure faster updates and flow of information on both the platforms, officials said. The website and the mobile application are completely dynamic and provide real-time information on movement of trains, applicable fare, timings etc, which is a vast improvement over the earlier website which was "largely static" in nature.

Valuable information such as the phone numbers of metro stations as well as the nearest police stations have also been added for the benefit of the passengers, they said.

DMRC has had its website since the start of operations in 2002, and it was first upgraded in 2010, following which this is the next level of revamp. The previous website, which has also been preserved, used to get on an average 20 lakh hits in one day, officials said.

The DMRC also tweeted about the revamped digital platforms: "The new website & mobile app are loaded with many advanced features such as interactive route maps, station search options, real-time first & last train time calculator & next and nearest station alert. This will be conveyed in a bilingual interface."

Besides, the fare calculator is a quick look feature provided for passengers to determine the normal fare as well as the special fare applicable on any journey undertaken on the DMRC network. The passengers have been provided with the Interactive Map feature on the Website and Mobile App to plan their journey quickly and efficiently.

Passengers using the Interactive Map are able to view the complete route for their journey along with information of stations and interchanges on their selected route. Passengers can also see timing of the next available train, along with total journey time to their destination, with fare details and number of stations falling on the selected route. The journey planner also indicates to passengers, platforms and direction of travel, starting from their origin station and the interchange stations, up to their destination, officials said.

Another new feature is the 'Tour Guide', a unique feature catering to tourists and new visitors to the city. In the 'Tour Guide', a key selection of major landmarks, historical places and transport hubs like railway stations, airports and ISBTs, which a person, coming to the city must visit, are showcased.

To cater to the ease of passengers, the 'Plan your Journey' feature is also provided here so that passengers may see the route to the nearest metro station of any landmark from anywhere on the Delhi Metro network, officials added. For the last-mile connectivity from the nearest metro station to each landmark, the walking time and public transport time information is also provided.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 22:56 [IST]