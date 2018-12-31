Delhi Metro: Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor flagged-off

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Dec 31: The extension to Delhi Metro's Pink Line from Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 was flagged off on Monday. The line will be operational for commuters from 4:00 pm today.

The 9.7-km corridor was flagged-off by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia from the Metro Bhawan Auditorium today.

Only a 1.4-km stretch between Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations remain to be linked, all the rest are connected.

Also Read | New Year's eve: All you need to know about traffic and metro restrictions in Delhi

The Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor has five stations -- Lajpat Nagar, Vinobapuri, Ashram, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mayur Vihar Ph-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1.

Mayur Vihar Ph-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 are elevated stations and the rest are underground.

This section has one interchange station Mayur Vihar Ph-1. The facility of interchange of metro trains between line 7 and line 3/4 is available through this station.

"The new Mayur Vihar Ph-1 station is an engineering marvel as it has been constructed on a narrow road with only 13 metres of width. The viaduct adjacent to the station passes at a height of 23 metre and goes above the Dwarka-Noida Blue Line viaduct as well as a road flyover. The new station has a length of 140 metre and has 11 escalators and six lifts," the DMRC said in a statement on Sunday.

Trains will operate between Majlis Park and Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 at a peak hour frequency of 5 minutes and 12 seconds. During the non-peak hours, the frequency will be five minutes and 45 seconds.

A total 29 trains will be operational on this line, it said. The Hazrat Nizamuddin Metro station on the Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar Pink Corridor of Delhi Metro's Phase-3 will become one of the metro network's major transit hubs as the station would provide direct connectivity with the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station as well as the Sarai Kale Khan Inter State Bus Terminus.