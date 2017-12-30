Delhi: Man shot dead over monetary dispute

New Delhi, Dec 29: Delhi Police has said that a 30-year-old man was killed and his friend injured when two men opened fire at them over a monetary dispute in outer Delhi's Kanjhawla area.

Nitin and Himanshu sustained bullet injuries in the attack last night, they said, adding that while Nitin died of excessive bleeding, Himanshu was undergoing treatment at a hospital and his condition was stated to be critical.

The accused, identified as Virendra and Sandeep, were yet to be arrested, officials said.

During investigation, it came to light that Himanshu had a monetary dispute with the accused duo. Yesterday, they had come to settle scores with him, but ended up shooting at him and Nitin, police said. The deceased, however, was not even aware about the dispute, they added.

