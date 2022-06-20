CBSE 10th Result 2022: Checking likely to be completed by June 20; results expected by month end

Delhi logs 1,060 new Covid-19 cases, highest in 4 months

New Delhi, Jun 20: Delhi reported 1,060 new Covid cases in a day and six deaths, the highest in around four months, as the positivity rate rose to 10.09 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Monday.

This is the highest test positivity rate recorded in the capital since January 24 when 11.8 per cent of the people tested had turned out Covid positive.

The fresh cases were detected out of 10,506 Covid tests conducted the previous day. Delhi's Covid case tally has risen to 19,23,149 while the death toll climbed to 26,238, the department said in its latest bulletin.

On Sunday, the city had logged 1,530 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 8.41 per cent and three deaths. The day before, Delhi recorded 1,534 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 7.71 per cent and three deaths.

The city on Friday recorded 1,797 coronavirus cases, the highest in nearly four months, along with one fatality while the positivity rate was 8.18 per cent.

Friday's figures were the highest since February 4 when the national capital logged 2,272 cases and 20 deaths with a positivity rate of 3.85 per cent.