  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi locked down: What you should know

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 23: Delhi will be locked down in view of the growing coronavirus threat, from 6 am on March 23, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced at a joint press conference with Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday.

    The lockdown will continue till 12 midnight on March 31, Kejriwal said.

    Delhi locked down: What you should know

    During the lockdown, no public transport will operate and Delhi's borders will be sealed but the essential services related to health, food, water and power supply will continue, he said.

    Dairies, grocery shops, chemists and petrol pumps will remain open but persons associated with essential services will be allowed to go to their destinations during the lockdown, he said.

    Under lockdown here is what remains open

    "We know people will face difficulties, but lockdown is necessary to contain the spread of coronavirus," the chief minister said.

    He also said six of the total cases reported in Delhi were locally transmitted.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus arvind kejriwal new delhi

    Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 7:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 23, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X