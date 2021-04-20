Delhi Lockdown rules explained: What is permitted? Can one go for a haircut?

When does Delhi lockdown begin: What is open, what is closed

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 20: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday night till 5 am next Monday in view of an exponential rise in corona virus cases and the city's health system being stretched to its limits.

Lockdown need of the hour

The lockdown is needed to prevent the health system of Delhi from collapsing under the increasing number of patients as there is an acute shortage of medicines, beds, ICUs and oxygen, Kejriwal said.

Noting that the decision to impose lockdown was not an easy one, Kejriwal appealed to migrants in the city not to leave Delhi.

What are the exemptions?

Those engaged in essential services will be exempted. Doctors, nursing staff, paramedics, staffers of medical labs, medical oxygen suppliers. More importantly, pregnant women and other patients, people travelling to and from airports, railway stations and ISBTs, electronic and print media.

Delhi's famous Chandni Chowk market be open?

No, It will be almost entirely closed to check the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Apart from a few shops along the main road all shop will be shut till April 25.

Public transport services to be open only for workers in essential services?

Yes, public transport will be available only for those engaged in essential services.

How many passengers will be allowed in maxi cabs, and RTVs?

Five passengers will be allowed in maxi cabs, and RTVs will be allowed to carry up to 11 passengers.

Will grocery shops, vegetable vendors, milk shops, chemists remain open?

Yes, e-passes will be issued to people engaged in running essential services

What about people going to get tested or vaccinated?

Persons going for Covid-19 testing or vaccination shall be allowed on the production of valid ID cards

Delhi schools to remain shut?

The government led by Arvind Kejriwal announced that Delhi schools would advance summer vacations starting immediately. However, no statement was made as to when the schools would reopen.

How many people are allowed to participate cremation services?

20 people can participate in the last rites and cremation services.

Will liquor shops remain closed?

Yes, Delhiites won't be able to buy alcohol from liquor shops during the lockdown. Bars and restaurants will also remain closed during this lockdown.

Is home delivery allowed?

Yes. Restaurants and eateries will be allowed to offer takeaway and home delivery services.

Domestic help be allowed?

The order is silent on whether or not domestic help will be allowed to work.

Can one go out for a walking, jogging in the neighbourhood park?

Public parks, gardens, gyms will remain shut.

Can one go for a haircut?

Not at least till next Sunday. Barber shops, saloons, spas, and beauty parlours cannot remain open