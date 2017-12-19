Delhi LG takes agencies to task over air pollution

Lt. Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on December 19 held a review meet on the action plan taken to combat air pollution in the National Capital by various agencies. The review meet was attended by Minister of Environment & Forest Sh. Imran Hussain, Chief Secretary, GNCTD; Pr. Secretary (Urban Development) GNCTD; Commissioner (Transport), GNCTD; Additional Director, CPCB; Chairman (New Delhi Municipal Council); Commissioner, all three municipal commissioners; MD, Delhi Transport Corporation; Secretary (Environment & Forest), GNCTD; Commissioner, Industries, GNCTD; Joint Commissioner (Traffic), Delhi Police; Engineer-in-Chief, PWD.

The last meeting was held at Raj Niwas on December 8.

Secretary (Environment), GNCTD apprised Baijal about the progress on constructive plan and regulatory plan focusing on transport department, industries & DG sets, solid waste management, road dust & fugitive emissions to combat air pollution in Delhi.

A detailed presentation was made by Pr. Secretary (UD), and Commissioner (Transport), GNCTD in this regard.

Baijal directed the Pr. Commissioner (UD), GNCTD and Commissioners of three MCDs to rework their action plan keeping in mind 100% management of day-to-day generation of solid waste including biodegradable components as well as construction & demolition waste.

He further said that the plan should cover a time-frame not exceeding sixteen months and should also indicate the exact requirement of funds. Chief Secretary, Delhi has been asked to coordinate and finalize it.

Lt. Governor Anil Baijal also directed all three corporations to ensure that no methane fires occur at the three landfill sites and for this, they should take help of experts of the Science & Technology Ministry, Govt. of India and IIT Delhi. He also asked all three municipal commissioners to procure requisite mechanical sweepers, litter pickers, water sprinklers within a stipulated time.

Secretary (Environment), GNCTD informed Hon'ble Lt. Governor that 14 Home Guard Volunteers as Environment Marshals have been deployed in seven wards of municipal corporations (three in EDMC, two in SDMC and two in North MCD), which would be increased to 100 for another 50 wards that have been selected. Secretary (Environment) also apprised that a trial run of anti-smog gun has been organized at Anand Vihar, ISBT on 20.12.2017 at 10 AM.

Regarding the Transport Department plan which is to be completed, it was informed that the Transport Department will procure 2000 buses (1000 buses by DTC and 1000 in Cluster), last mile connectivity will be improved by engaging 1000 buses , route rationalization of entire public transport will be done in a time bound manner, incentive scheme for replacement of approximate 35 lakh BS-II two wheelers to electric vehicles will be explored, PUC process to be linked with Insurance and Vahan software, and automation of existing fitness centre at Burari and setting up of two automated fitness centers in Delhi would be done on top priority.

Among others, upgradation of Burari Commercial Vehicle testing centres, lane Marking to be made more rational and on all roads, opening of CNG stations in NCR in a time-bound manner, introducing more coaches in metro, ensuring no 15 years old petrol vehicles and 10 years old diesel vehicles are on road after 8 months, ensuring that no visibly polluting vehicle ply on Delhi roads within 8 months and, buying radar sensor to check pollution in moving vehicles have been planned.

Secretary (Power), GNCTD informed Baijal that Badarpur Thermal Power Station will permanently close by July 2018. It was also informed that presently over 800 acres ash pond is in O Zone and NHAI is presently lifting 600 MT ash daily. Baijal also stressed for optimal future utilisation of this huge land parcel. Apart from this, measures to provision full gas for Bawana plant were also discussed.

Regarding action plan for industries department which is to completed, it was informed that CEMS have been installed at all bio-medical waste treatment facilities and Waste to Energy plants. Further, as the use of pet coke and furnace oil needs to be banned in NCT of Delhi, inventory will be prepared of all industries in Delhi which use Pet Coke and Furnace Oil and action shall be taken respect of defaulters.

Regarding the plan to tackle Road Dust & Fugitive Emissions it was informed that an assessment of all central verges will be done where watering on perennial basis is not possible, and all such central verges will be done.

In conclusion Baijal stressed that agencies/stakeholders concerned must prepare an intensive awareness plan for anti-fire cracker campaign, plantation campaign, anti-polluting vehicle campaign, old vehicle campaign, lane driving, besides activation of eco-clubs for awareness among children and college students as no amount of measures without public participation would result in achieving a pollution-free Delhi.

