  • search

Delhi HC begins hearing on Gautam Navlakha’s transit remand

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Aug 29: The Delhi High Court postponed the hearing on rights activist Gautam Navlakha's plea after it was informed that senior lawyer Nitya Ramakrishnan was caught up in a part-heard matter.

    Justice Muralidhar, said, "We'll hear it today even if we have to sit beyond 4.30 pm."

    Also Read | Urban naxals provide the pipeline for arms, money to reach jungles: Ex- Spl Secy, R&AW

    Human rights activist Gautam Navlakha at his residence after he was arrested by the Pune police in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence, in New Delhi
    Human rights activist Gautam Navlakha at his residence after he was arrested by the Pune police in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence, in New Delhi

    The Maharashtra Police submitted that translated documents of the case were not ready. The court had asked the counsel for police to file the documents till 12 noon today.

    Gautam Navlakha was arrested on Tuesday for alleged unlawful activities. 

    The court had directed that Navlakha should not be taken away from Delhi till it hears the matter as specific allegations against him were unclear as the documents were in Marathi.

    Also Read | Raids on urban naxals: The two incriminating letters that talk about a big hit and guiding Maoists

    Meanwhile, heavy security was deployed outside activist Navlakha's residence following the Delhi High Court order. The Nehru Enclave residence of the activist has been heavily barricaded with no outsider being allowed inside the premises.

    Navlakha is engaged in the longstanding activism by the People's Union for Democratic Rights, Delhi as a veteran activist. He is also an editorial consultant of the Economic and Political Weekly (EPW).

    (With PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    naxals delhi high court gautam navlakha human rights

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue