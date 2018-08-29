Delhi HC begins hearing on Gautam Navlakha’s transit remand

New Delhi, Aug 29: The Delhi High Court postponed the hearing on rights activist Gautam Navlakha's plea after it was informed that senior lawyer Nitya Ramakrishnan was caught up in a part-heard matter.

Justice Muralidhar, said, "We'll hear it today even if we have to sit beyond 4.30 pm."

The Maharashtra Police submitted that translated documents of the case were not ready. The court had asked the counsel for police to file the documents till 12 noon today.

Gautam Navlakha was arrested on Tuesday for alleged unlawful activities.

The court had directed that Navlakha should not be taken away from Delhi till it hears the matter as specific allegations against him were unclear as the documents were in Marathi.

Meanwhile, heavy security was deployed outside activist Navlakha's residence following the Delhi High Court order. The Nehru Enclave residence of the activist has been heavily barricaded with no outsider being allowed inside the premises.

Navlakha is engaged in the longstanding activism by the People's Union for Democratic Rights, Delhi as a veteran activist. He is also an editorial consultant of the Economic and Political Weekly (EPW).

(With PTI inputs)