    Delhi HC issues notice in ED plea challenging anticipatory bail granted to Robert Vadra

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 27: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought Robert Vadra's response on and Enforcement Directorate plea seeking cancellation of his anticipatory bail in a money-laundering case.

    Justice Chander Shekhar issued notice to Vadra on ED's petition challenging trial court's April 1 order, which granted him anticipatory bail.

    File photo of Robert Vadra
    File photo of Robert Vadra

    The court also sought response of Vadra's close aide Manoj Arora on the agency's plea seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail.

    Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing ED in the court, said they required his custody as Vadra was not cooperating in the investigation and and the trial court had not discussed the gravity of the offence in its order.

    ED approaches HC seeking bail cancellation of Robert Vadra

    Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds (over Rs 17 crore).

    The case is being probed under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

    PTI

    Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 13:10 [IST]
