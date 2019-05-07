Delhi HC gets six new judges

New Delhi, May 07: The Supreme Court collegium has recommended six names for appointment as judges in the high courts of Delhi, Kerala and Uttarakhand.

A three-member collegium headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi recommended to the Centre the names of four judicial officers for appointment as judges of the Delhi High Court.

"The Collegium resolves to recommend that Talwant Singh, Rajnish Bhatnagar, Asha Menon, and Brijesh Sethi, Judicial Officers, be appointed as Judges of the Delhi High Court," it said.

The collegium also comprises Justices S A Bobde and N V Ramana.

The Supreme Court website also said the collegium recommended appointment of judicial officer Alok Kumar Verma as a judge of the Uttarakhand High Court.

The collegium concurred with the view of the Delhi High Court's collegium on not recommending a senior judicial officer for elevation as a judge to the Delhi HC.

"We have also taken note of the fact that the above proposal involves non-recommendation of a senior Judicial Officer. In this regard, the High Court Collegium ...has duly recorded reasons for not recommending name of a Judicial Officer who is senior to the recommendees. We are fully in agreement with the justification given by the High Court Collegium for not recommending the senior Judicial Officer," it said.

It also agreed to the view of the Uttarakhand HC's collegium on not recommending the names of some senior judicial officers for elevation as judgs to the HC.

The collegium also recommended the appointment of advocate Viju Abraham as a judge in the Kerala High Court.

It said that the collegium of the Kerala High Court had recommended Abraham's name on March 7, 2018, which was considered by the court on October 9, 2018.