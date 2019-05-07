  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi HC gets six new judges

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 07: The Supreme Court collegium has recommended six names for appointment as judges in the high courts of Delhi, Kerala and Uttarakhand.

    A three-member collegium headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi recommended to the Centre the names of four judicial officers for appointment as judges of the Delhi High Court.

    Delhi HC gets six new judges

    "The Collegium resolves to recommend that Talwant Singh, Rajnish Bhatnagar, Asha Menon, and Brijesh Sethi, Judicial Officers, be appointed as Judges of the Delhi High Court," it said.

    The collegium also comprises Justices S A Bobde and N V Ramana.

    The Supreme Court website also said the collegium recommended appointment of judicial officer Alok Kumar Verma as a judge of the Uttarakhand High Court.

    The collegium concurred with the view of the Delhi High Court's collegium on not recommending a senior judicial officer for elevation as a judge to the Delhi HC.

    2018 IAS, IPS cadre allocation quashed by Delhi HC

    "We have also taken note of the fact that the above proposal involves non-recommendation of a senior Judicial Officer. In this regard, the High Court Collegium ...has duly recorded reasons for not recommending name of a Judicial Officer who is senior to the recommendees. We are fully in agreement with the justification given by the High Court Collegium for not recommending the senior Judicial Officer," it said.

    It also agreed to the view of the Uttarakhand HC's collegium on not recommending the names of some senior judicial officers for elevation as judgs to the HC.

    The collegium also recommended the appointment of advocate Viju Abraham as a judge in the Kerala High Court.
    It said that the collegium of the Kerala High Court had recommended Abraham's name on March 7, 2018, which was considered by the court on October 9, 2018.

    lok-sabha-home

    More DELHI HIGH COURT News

    Read more about:

    delhi high court judges uttarakhand high court kerala high court

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 6:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue