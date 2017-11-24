Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking expert panel to review 'Padmavati'

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed petition seeking to screen of 'Padmavati' movie in front of three prominent historians from top universities and a retired High Court judge, apart from the Censor Board.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Akhand Rashtrawadi Party, saying the committee headed by a retired Delhi High Court Judge should include a Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) member and ensure there were no "distortions" in historic facts in respect of Rani Padmavati of Chittorgarh.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been facing trouble since he started shooting for the movie. The set of the movie was vandalised twice -- in Jaipur and Kolhapur -- and the director was roughed up by members of Karni Sena during the Jaipur schedule of the film earlier this year.

Rajput groups and some BJP members have accused Bhansali of distorting facts in the movie, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh. The film was scheduled to be released on December 1, later postponed to January 2018.

OneIndia News