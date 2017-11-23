Delhi HC dismisses JD (U) petition challenging EC order on party symbol

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed Janata Dal (United) legislator Chhotubhai Vasava's petition challenging the Election Commission order of allocating party symbol 'arrow' to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led faction.

Chottubhai Vasava is the acting president of Sharad Yadav's faction of the JD (U).

The Election Commission had on November 17 ruled that the group led by Nitish Kumar is the real Janata Dal (United) and is entitled to use the 'Arrow' poll symbol of the party.

Vasava had mentioned the matter before a bench headed by the acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal for an urgent hearing on the issue in view of Gujarat Assembly polls. Advocate Nizam Pasha, appearing for Vasava, told the bench also comprising Justice C Hari Shankar, that Election Commission's November 17 order should be quashed as it has "gravely erred" in granting JD(U)'s official symbol, Arrow, to the Nitish Kumar faction.

Kumar and Yadav parted ways after the former decided to join hands with the BJP in July, triggering a battle for the control of the party.

The EC, in its order, had said that the group led by Kumar "has demonstrated overwhelming majority support" in the legislature wing as well as the majority in the national council of the party, which is the apex organisational body of the JD(U).

OneIndia News with PTI inputs