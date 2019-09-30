Delhi HC denies bail to Chidambaram in INX Media case

  • search
    New Delhi, Sep 30: The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed bail plea by former Union Minister P Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media case.

    Chidamabaram might influence witnesses, the Delhi High Court said today, while denying bail to the Congress leader.

    Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 by the CBI from his Jor Bagh residence, is in Tihar Jail under judicial custody till October 3.

    If Tamil people united, everyone will acknowledge greatness of their language: Chidambaram

    His arrest took place a day after the Delhi High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail pleas, saying that "facts of the case prima facie reveal that" he is the "kingpin that is the key conspirator in the case".

    The senior Congress leader's role had come under the scanner of the investigating agencies in the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal and the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore during his tenure as the finance minister under UPA-1.

    In the INX media case, the CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017 alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance to the media group for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007. Thereafter, the ED had last year lodged the money-laundering case in this regard.

    His son Karti Chidambaram is also an accused in the case and was arrested by the CBI on February 28 last year. Later, he was granted bail by the Delhi High Court.

