Delhi govt sought 4 times more oxygen than it needed: Supreme Court Panel

New Delhi, June 25: The Delhi government exaggerated the city's oxygen requirement by four times during the peak of second wave of coronavirus, an audit panel appointed by the Supreme Court has found.

"Delhi needed about 300 metric tonnes of oxygen at that time, but the Delhi government raised the demand to 1200 metric tonnes," the panel wrote in its report.

Story first published: Friday, June 25, 2021, 10:18 [IST]