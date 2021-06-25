YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi govt sought 4 times more oxygen than it needed: Supreme Court Panel

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 25: The Delhi government exaggerated the city's oxygen requirement by four times during the peak of second wave of coronavirus, an audit panel appointed by the Supreme Court has found.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "Delhi needed about 300 metric tonnes of oxygen at that time, but the Delhi government raised the demand to 1200 metric tonnes," the panel wrote in its report.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus delhi

    Story first published: Friday, June 25, 2021, 10:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X