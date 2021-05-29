Delhi govt extends COVID-19 lockdown till June 7 with some relaxations

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 29: The Delhi government on Saturday announced an extension of the Covid-induced lockdown till June 7. As per new rules, the movement of individuals except for essential activities till 5 am on 7 June (Monday), or further orders whichever is earlier".

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    However, the National Capital has allowed the operations of manufacturing/production units within closed premises in approved industrial areas. Besides, construction activities have also been allowed outside the containment zones during the curfew period, said Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

    What is allowed?

    • Operations of manufacturing/production units within closed premises in approved industrial areas.
    • Construction activities within work sites.

    Manufacturing units and construction work, will have to adhere to the following conditions

    • Only asymptomatic workers and employees to be allowed at the workplace.
    • Staggering of work/business hours to be followed at the workplace in order to ensure proper social distancing.
    • Covid-appropriate behaviour to be strictly followed by all workers at workplace.
    • Provision of thermal screening, hand wash and sanitizer preferably with touch-free mechanism to be made at all entry and exit points.
    • Frequent sanitisation of entire work place and common facilities to be ensured.
    • A manufacturing unit or construction site that violates these rules is liable to be closed. Legal action may also be taken.

    Delhi on Saturday recorded 956 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over two months, and 122 more fatalities while the positivity rate slipped to 1.19 per cent, according to health department data.

    This is the first time since March 22, when 888 infections were recorded, that daily cases in Delhi have fallen below 1,000. The 122 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll in Delhi to 24,073.

    delhi lockdown

    Story first published: Saturday, May 29, 2021, 22:10 [IST]
