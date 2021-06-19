Delhi government hikes DA as prices of essentials rise

New Delhi, June 19: The Delhi government, while taking into account the inflation has increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) for workers in scheduled workers.

The new rates would come into effect from April 1 and this means that all the workers would get arrears. The revised monthly wages for unskilled labourers have also been increased from Rs 15,492 to Rs 15,908.

In the case of the semi-skilled labourers, there is an increase from Rs 17,069 to Rs 17,537. In the case of skilled labour, the wages have been increased from Rs 18,797 to RS 19,291. The minimum wage in the case of clerical and supervisory staff, the minimum wage has been enhanced from Rs 17,069 to Rs 17,537 per month. For the non-matriculates, the wage has been increased from Rs 18,797 to Rs 19,291 and for matriculates but not graduates the increase is from RS 20,430 to Rs 20,976.

Delhi's deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia said these steps have been taken in the interest of the poor and working class, who have suffered disproportionately due to the current pandemic. This shall also benefit those in clerical and supervisory jobs.

He also saiid that the people in the unorganised sector employed on minimum wages should not be deprived of DA. The retail inflation in the country rose to 6.3 per cent in May from 4.23 per cent in April.

This decision has been taken keeping in mind the working class. Every section of the society has been affected by the pandemic and adding to the problems are the soaring prices of daily essentials, Sisodia added.

