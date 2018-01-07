Delhi fog: Four powerlifting players killed in car crash due to low visibility

Four powerlifters were killed, and two others, including world champion Saksham Yadav, were injured after their car met with an accident in early morning hours in Delhi's Sidhu border on Sunday.

Delhi: Four powerlifting players killed in road accident due to fog conditions
Family of Powerlifting athlete Tikamchand (ANI/Twitter)

The incident happened around 4 am when the players were returning from an athletic meet in Panipat in a Swift Dzire car.

The deceased have been identified as Tikamchand alias Tinka (27), Saurabh (18), Yogesh (24), Harish Roy (20). While the injured identified as Saksham (28), shifted to Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh and Rohit (23) was taken to LNJP Hospital where his condition is stated to out of danger.

According to Tikamchand's sister, said,''Tinka had called last night to say he was coming home. In early morning hours, we came to know about the accident.''

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under section 304A causing death due to negligence and negligent driving against the driver.

Story first published: Sunday, January 7, 2018, 10:45 [IST]
