Delhi fog: Four powerlifting players killed in car crash due to low visibility

Four powerlifters were killed, and two others, including world champion Saksham Yadav, were injured after their car met with an accident in early morning hours in Delhi's Sidhu border on Sunday.

The incident happened around 4 am when the players were returning from an athletic meet in Panipat in a Swift Dzire car.

Delhi: Four powerlifting players killed & two injured in a road accident due to fog conditions at Sindhu border in #Delhi ;Visuals from the spot pic.twitter.com/6Tam7H1UXm — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2018

The deceased have been identified as Tikamchand alias Tinka (27), Saurabh (18), Yogesh (24), Harish Roy (20). While the injured identified as Saksham (28), shifted to Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh and Rohit (23) was taken to LNJP Hospital where his condition is stated to out of danger.

According to Tikamchand's sister, said,''Tinka had called last night to say he was coming home. In early morning hours, we came to know about the accident.''

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under section 304A causing death due to negligence and negligent driving against the driver.

OneIndia News