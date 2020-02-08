  • search
    Delhi Exit polls 2020 updates: AAP to sweep with 50 seats, BJP gets 18, Cong, 1

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 08: Exit polls for the Delhi assembly election on Saturday forecast a comfortable victory for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party despite a likely rise in tally for the BJP in the 70-member House.

    Delhi Exit Poll Result 2020 LIVE:

    Watch this space to know mood of voters in Delhi Assembly Election 2020 :

    Newest First Oldest First
    8:17 PM, 8 Feb
    According to AAJ TAK India Today-AXIS exit poll, the Aam Aadmi Party is poised for a near-clean sweep. The party led by Arvind Kejriwal is likely to win 59-68 seats. The BJP will bag 2-11 seats. The Congress will once again fail to open its account.
    8:16 PM, 8 Feb
    Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari has rejected all the exit poll results.
    7:54 PM, 8 Feb
    Let us take a glance at what all the pollsters are saying:
    All exit polls have predicted that that the Aam Admi Party will retain power in Delhi.
    7:50 PM, 8 Feb
    Meanwhile, Delhi records turnout of 57.06 pc at 6 pm; figure likely to rise as polling still underway at some booths: poll official.
    7:45 PM, 8 Feb
    According to India Today Exit poll, the Aam Aadmi Party once again is predicted to win all 10 seats East Delhi region. The BJP is unlikely to win a single seat.
    7:27 PM, 8 Feb
    According to India Today Exit poll, the Aam Aadmi Party will majority of the seats in the North East Delhi. Out of 10 seats in the region, the AAP is projected to win 7 to 9 seats. The BJP will settle with 1-3 seats.
    7:22 PM, 8 Feb
    India Today My Axis is going Lok Sabha segment by segment, so it will take time to predict consolidated numbers.
    7:21 PM, 8 Feb
    Times Now-IPSOS has revised its projections with more figures coming in . It is now 47 for AAP; 23 for the BJP ; and none for the Congress.
    7:04 PM, 8 Feb
    According to the ABP News-CVote Exit Polls, AAP will win somewhere between 49-63 seats out of the total 70 seats. While, BJP will win 5-19 and Congress: 0-4.
    7:04 PM, 8 Feb
    News X-Polstrat predicts 50-56 seats for AAP
    6:44 PM, 8 Feb
    Jan Ki Baat vote share projection
    AAP: 51-52%, BJP: 38-40%, Cong+: 4-5% and Others: 5%
    6:42 PM, 8 Feb
    Republic-Jan Ki Baat in its exit poll, has predicted that Arvind Kejriwal may yet again get to rule Delhi. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will to win 48-61 seats. The BJP may win 9-21 seats and the Congress 0-1.
    6:40 PM, 8 Feb
    The India News Nation exit poll also predicted a huge victory for the Aam Aadmi Party. AAP will win 55 seats out of the total 70 seats. While, BJP will win 14 and Congress +1.
    6:37 PM, 8 Feb
    The Jan Ki Baat exit poll predicts a huge victory for the Aam Aadmi Party. AAP will win somewhere between 49-61 seats out of the total 70 seats. While, BJP will win 9-21 and Congress: 0-1.
    6:35 PM, 8 Feb
    According to the Times Now exit poll, Aam Aadmi Party will win 44 seats and the BJP will win 26 seats.
    6:35 PM, 8 Feb
    The Neta – NewsX exit poll predicts a huge victory for the Aam Aadmi Party. AAP will win somewhere between 53-57 seats out of the total 70 seats. While, BJP will win 11-17 and Congress: 0-2.
    6:33 PM, 8 Feb
    According to India Today Exit poll, the AAP will probably win 9 seats in West Delhi. The BJP will settle with only 1 seat.
    6:31 PM, 8 Feb
    Sudarshan News
    The exit poll conducted by Sudarshan News has predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would retain Delhi, winning 40-45 Assembly seats. The BJP, it has predicted, would bag 24-28 seats and the Congress, which drew a blank in 2015 polls, may manage to bag 2-3 seats.
    6:25 PM, 8 Feb
    Key candidates
    Prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (New Delhi), his deputy Manish Sisodia (Patparganj), Atishi (Kalkaji) and Raghav Chadha (Rajendar Nagar) of the AAP; four former mayors -- Azad Singh, Yogender Chandolia, Ravinder Gupta and Khushi Ram -- of the BJP; and Shivani Chopra, daughter of Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra.
    6:24 PM, 8 Feb
    Another poll by Neta App-India News too gave AAP a definite edge. AAP is said to win 52-57 seats while BJP and Congress are predicted to win between 11-18 and 0-2 seats respectively.
    6:24 PM, 8 Feb
    Meanwhile, the ABP-CVoter poll claimed AAP could win 42 to 56 of the 70 seats in the capital while BJP may win 10 to 24 seats in the February 8 polls. It also predicted Congress may be a distant third with a maximum of four (0-4) seats in the polls.
    6:24 PM, 8 Feb
    The Congress, on the other hand, is likely to get around 2 seats the opinion poll also predicts. The rest of the UPA allies are unlikely to bag even one seat in the elections to be held on February 8, the poll says.
    6:24 PM, 8 Feb
    Opinion polls declare AAP winner in Delhi assembly elections 2020
    The Times Now-IPSOS opinion poll predicted that the AAP would end up with around 54 to 60 seats. The BJP, on the other hand, would win 10 to 14 seats, the poll also predicted. In comparison to the previous elections, the BJP stands to gain around 7 to 11 seats, while the AAP would be losing 7 to 13 seats.
    6:24 PM, 8 Feb
    Many pollsters, including Chanakya, IPSOS and Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat polls, are expected to publish the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 exit poll as soon as the voting ends.
    6:24 PM, 8 Feb
    What are exit polls?
    Exit polls basically mean a survey in which voters are asked how they voted as they leave a polling station.
    6:23 PM, 8 Feb
    As per Section 126A of a Representation of the People Act, 1951, the results of the Delhi election exit poll can be disseminated only after 6:30 pm
    6:23 PM, 8 Feb
    The exit poll results will be broadcast live on television channels once the polling process is over.
    6:19 PM, 8 Feb
    Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to hold a poll review meeting later tonight with Delhi BJP leaders.
    6:02 PM, 8 Feb
    Voter turnout details from the 11 districts as yet.
    5:44 PM, 8 Feb
    52.95% voter turn out reported from Delhi by 5:30 PM.
    Read more about:

