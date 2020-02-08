For Quick Alerts
Delhi Exit polls 2020 updates: AAP to sweep with 50 seats, BJP gets 18, Cong, 1
New Delhi, Feb 08: Exit polls for the Delhi assembly election on Saturday forecast a comfortable victory for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party despite a likely rise in tally for the BJP in the 70-member House.
Watch this space to know mood of voters in Delhi Assembly Election 2020 :
ये सभी एग्ज़िट पोल होंगे fail..— Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) February 8, 2020
मेरी ये ट्वीट सम्भाल के रखियेगा..
भाजपा दिल्ली में ४८ सीट ले कर सरकार बनायेगी .. कृपया EVM को दोष देने का अभी से बहाना ना ढूँढे..🙏
Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari has rejected all the exit poll results.
Key candidates
Prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (New Delhi), his deputy Manish Sisodia (Patparganj), Atishi (Kalkaji) and Raghav Chadha (Rajendar Nagar) of the AAP; four former mayors -- Azad Singh, Yogender Chandolia, Ravinder Gupta and Khushi Ram -- of the BJP; and Shivani Chopra, daughter of Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra.
Opinion polls declare AAP winner in Delhi assembly elections 2020
The Times Now-IPSOS opinion poll predicted that the AAP would end up with around 54 to 60 seats. The BJP, on the other hand, would win 10 to 14 seats, the poll also predicted. In comparison to the previous elections, the BJP stands to gain around 7 to 11 seats, while the AAP would be losing 7 to 13 seats.
#Voter Turnout details from the 11 districts as yet.— Sheyphali Sharan (@SpokespersonECI) February 8, 2020
Polling underway during #DelhiAssemblyPolls #DelhiElections2020 #DelhiElections pic.twitter.com/YkIJK6dDq6
Voter turnout details from the 11 districts as yet.
52.95% voter turn out reported from #Delhi by 5:30 PM.#DelhiElections2020 #DelhiAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/NAnbigI7nI— Sheyphali Sharan (@SpokespersonECI) February 8, 2020
52.95% voter turn out reported from Delhi by 5:30 PM.
