  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi Exit Poll 2020: Newsx-POLSTRAT predicts clean sweep for AAP

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 08: News X-POLSTRAT Exit poll has predicted a sweeping victory for Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi Assembly polls.

    The exit poll predicts 50-56 seats for AAP, 10-14 seats for the BJP and one seat for the Congress.

    Delhi Exit Poll 2020: Newsx-POLSTRAT predicts clean sweep for AAP

    Kejriwal's AAP had won 67 of the 70 seats in last assembly elections held in 2015. In Lok Sabha polls in 2019, BJP had registered leads in 65 of the 70 assembly constituencies.

    Delhi exit polls: This BJP MP predicts 50 seats for his party

    The AAP is hoping to repeat its performance from the last Assembly polls when it notched up 54.3% votes in the 2015 elections.

    The BJP, which bagged all seven seats in Delhi the Lok Sabha elections last May and secured 32% of the votes in the 2015 Assembly polls, will be aiming to expand its vote share in the national capital.

    The Congress had bagged just 9.6% of the total votes polled in 2015, failing to bag a single seat, but improved its vote share in the Lok Sabha elections.

    Poll of polls: AAP set to retain Delhi, BJP improves tally, Cong a non-starter

    The three major political parties, AAP, BJP and Congress are locked in a triangular fight in the national capital, for which the results will be out on February 11.

    More AAP News

    Read more about:

    aap arvind kejriwal exit polls

    Story first published: Saturday, February 8, 2020, 19:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X